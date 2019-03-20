John David Washington joins Christopher Nolan's next

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
"BlacKkKlansman" star John David Washington is set to star in Christopher Nolan's next directorial venture.

Los Angeles: "BlacKkKlansman" star John David Washington is set to star in Christopher Nolan's next directorial venture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan will also produce along with his partner Emma Thomas. 

The project was described as an "event film", although any other specifics including title and plot are currently under wraps. 

Warner Bros earlier announced that Nolan's upcoming untitled film will open in IMAX on July 17, 2020.

Washington, known for starring in HBO's "Ballers", is also the son of veteran actor Denzel Washington.

Nolan's last release was World War II drama "Dunkirk", which won three Academy Awards and earned the filmmaker his first best director Oscar nod.

