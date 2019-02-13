Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island talks about film on Fyre Festival

Los Angeles: Actor Seth Rogen and comedy group The Lonely Island's parody film based on infamous Fyre Festival is on track.

The music extravaganza, organised by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, had made headlines in 2017 over it being poorly executed and the subsequent lawsuits which were filed by the angered audiences.

Last year, Rogen and the Lonely Island, formed Jorma Taccone, Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer, had announced that they were planning a film that follows a storyline similar to that of the Fyre Festival.

In a recent interview, Taccone told Daily Beast that the proposed film is currently in development.

"Oh yeah. I don't want to divulge all the details but we're figuring it out right now. You've seen the docs, right? It's crazy. This is something that Akiva and Seth cooked up, and we're figuring it all out right now," he said.

Fyre Festival was recently a subject of two documentaries -- Hulu's "Fyre Fraud" and Netflix's "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened".