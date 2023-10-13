My National Award Heroine: Tiger Shroff Reacts After Kriti Sanon Hails His Dance In Ganapath Song

New Delhi: Vikas Bahl's upcoming sci-fi flick 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the hugely anticipated and largest-scale action films. Since the release of the visually appealing trailer, audiences can't stop praising the big-scale and never-before-seen action sequences of the film. To pump the excitement the makers has recently released the devotional track 'Jai Ganesha' from the film which has won over the masses' hearts.

Since the release of the song 'Jai Ganesha', fans have been pouring love on the song and praising Tiger Shroff's electrifying dance performance in the track. Tiger's 'Ganapath' co-star Kriti Sanon too showered love on the action star for his performance. Taking to the social media, Kriti Sanon wrote, "@TIGERJACKIESHROFF YOU ARE OUTSTANDING IN THIS!! SO DAMN POWERFUL! LOVVVVEEE IT! @RAHULDID SUPERBB CHOREOGRAPHY LOVE THIS COMPOSITION @VISHALMISHRAOFFICIAL."

In response to the words from Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff replied and gave a special reply to the actress which says, "Means a lot coming from my national award heroine!"

The banter between both the blockbuster Jodi has won audiences hearts and they are truly excited to catch their favourite jodi casting their magic with beautiful chemistry on- screen in Ganapath.

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' produced the film under his banner Good. Co in association with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment. It is scheduled to be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.