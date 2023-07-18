Alia Bhatt Set To Hack Hearts In Heart Of Stone: See New Poster

Netflix recently took to Instagram to unveil a captivating poster OF Heart of Stone that has left fans buzzing with excitement. The poster featured Alia Bhatt and came with an intriguing caption: "Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart. Catch all the thrills and chills from Heart of Stone on August 11, only on Netflix." This announcement has sparked a flurry of reactions from eager fans, who wasted no time expressing their admiration for Alia’s stunning appearance. Numerous reactions poured in on social media, where fans couldn't contain their excitement.

One fan just said, “Wow.”

Another user enthusiastically declared, "Gangu winning hearts and how!"



Alia’s devoted fanbase has hailed her as the “Queen ruling the global platform,” and many others eagerly shared their anticipation, exclaiming, “So excited to see her!"

Ever since the news broke that Alia Bhatt would be making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, Indian fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Take a look at the poster featuring Alia Bhatt here:

Heart of Stone arrives August 11, only on Netflix!#HeartOfStone pic.twitter.com/GDo0m94liy — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 18, 2023

Adding to the excitement, Netflix India treated fans with a new image of Alia Bhatt's character, Keya Dhawan, from the film. This glimpse into Keya's captivating look has left fans yearning for more, as they are now eager to see her in action. The recently unveiled poster portrays Keya as a force to be reckoned with, ready to capture the hearts of audiences.

Heart of Stone, an upcoming Netflix film, boasts an impressive cast that includes Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and the talented Alia Bhatt. To cater to a diverse audience, the creators have ensured that the film will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Viewers can expect a thrilling cinematic experience as they join Alia Bhatt's character, Keya Dhawan, on a captivating journey.

As the premiere date of August 11 approaches, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated performance in Heart of Stone. The unveiling of the poster has only heightened the excitement, generating a buzz among fans and leaving them eagerly anticipating the film's release. It remains to be seen how Alia Bhatt will captivate audiences with her exceptional acting skills, cementing her position as a prominent talent in both Bollywood and Hollywood.