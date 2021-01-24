Priyanka Chopra talks about her role in ‘The White Tiger’ but is careful not to give spoilers

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media to talk about how she approaches a role and further mentioned her character’s significance in her latest film ‘The White Tiger’. The film is currently available on Netflix and has garnered many positive reviews.

The actress posted several pictures with her co-star Adarsh Gourav and director Ramin Bahrani, and added a long caption on how she selects a role. She started off the caption by saying, “I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story?”

She further spoke about her role in ‘The White Tiger’ and said, “In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram...she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one?”

“Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!” She added, reminding her fans to watch the movie.

The actress is currently busy promoting her film ‘The White Tiger’ on various shows and on social media as well. The film released on Netflix, on Friday January 22, to wide critical acclaim. ‘The White Tiger’ is directed by Ramin Bahrani with Adarsh Gourav in the lead. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka in supporting roles.