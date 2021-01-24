हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra talks about her role in ‘The White Tiger’ but is careful not to give spoilers

Actress Priyanka Chopra posted several pictures with her co-star Adarsh Gourav and director Ramin Bahrani, and added a long caption on how she selects a role. She started off the caption by saying, “I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story?” ‘The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani with Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her role in ‘The White Tiger’ but is careful not to give spoilers
Credit: Instagram/ @priyankachopra

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media to talk about how she approaches a role and further mentioned her character’s significance in her latest film ‘The White Tiger’. The film is currently available on Netflix and has garnered many positive reviews.

The actress posted several pictures with her co-star Adarsh Gourav and director Ramin Bahrani, and added a long caption on how she selects a role. She started off the caption by saying, “I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story?”

She further spoke about her role in ‘The White Tiger’ and said, “In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram...she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one?”

“Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!” She added, reminding her fans to watch the movie.

 

The actress is currently busy promoting her film ‘The White Tiger’ on various shows and on social media as well. The film released on Netflix, on Friday January 22, to wide critical acclaim. ‘The White Tiger’ is directed by Ramin Bahrani with Adarsh Gourav in the lead. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka in supporting roles.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka Choprathe white tigerAdarsh Gourav
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar reveals ‘Bachchan Pandey’ release date with intense first look poster
  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Farmers Protest: Why are the statements of the Delhi Police and the farmer different?