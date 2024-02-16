Song Joong Ki’s 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan' All Set To Premiere On March 1

New Delhi: Based on Cho Haejin’s novel “I Met Loh Kiwan,” the much anticipated Korean film “My Name is Loh Kiwan” tells the love story of a North Korean defector Loh Kiwan (Song Joong Ki) and a professional shooter Mari ( Choi Sung Eun).

North Korean defector Loh Kiwan from North Hamgyong Province, arrives in Belgium, a place where he doesn't speak the language nor understand the customs, and has nothing to his name. But, there is a burning desire to survive, and he tries to seek refugee status from the Belgium government. He had an unpleasant encounter with Mari, a former Korean-born shooter who has lost her reason to live. The two find companionship and love in the hopelessness of their situation.

The newly released poster features Loh Kiwan and Marie looking in different directions. The text reads, “Unfamiliar land, daunting life,” which hints at the harsh and cold reality that the two face at the most precarious moment of their lives in a strange country in Europe. Another text reads “Do we deserve happiness?” raising curiosity as to how Kiwan and Marie, who are opposites, with different destinies would be able to understand and comfort each other as they begin an arduously emotional journey.

One of the most popular actors, Song Joong Ki once again showcases his versatility, in a heart-rending role. The Vincenzo star at the Cannes premiere of his critically acclaimed film “Hopeless” had revealed he was driven by the constant hunger for good roles and scripts, and that as an actor he was still a work in progress.

Directed by filmmaker Kim Hee-jin known for her works such as “The Negotiation, The Beauty Inside said “ I wanted to show and tell through Ki-wan that most of life is filled with pain, but that there is still a corner to live in sometimes,”, hoping the audience would be able to empathise with these two characters.

My Name is Loh Kiwan will premiere on March 1 on Netflix.