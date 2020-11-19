हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malcolm & Marie

John Washington and Zendaya starrer 'Malcolm & Marie' to release in February 2021

The film is written and directed by 'Euphoria' fame Sam Levinson. 

John Washington and Zendaya starrer &#039;Malcolm &amp; Marie&#039; to release in February 2021
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/zendaya

Los Angeles: Netflix has announced that John David Washington and Zendaya-starrer 'Malcolm & Marie' will premiere on its platform on February 5, 2021.

According to Variety, the streamer is also planning an Academy Awards campaign for the black-and-white film, which it bought for USD 30 million during the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Written and directed by Sam Levinson of 'Euphoria' fame, the movie features Washington as a filmmaker and Zendaya as his girlfriend, with the film focusing on their return home from a movie premiere and a discussion about their past relationships.

Levinson also produced the movie with Zendaya and Washington serving as executive producers alongside rapper Kid Cudi and Yariv Milchan.

The film's producers also include Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions.

Tags:
Malcolm & MarieZendayaJohn David WashingtonHollywoodNetflix
Next
Story

SC refuses to lift stay on release of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund'
  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M23S

BJP gave the slogan: Abki baar Bengal, ho sake to sambhal lo!