हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

&flix

This February, celebrate your ‘Love For Flix’ with Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters on &flix

Featuring the who’s who of Hollywood from the likes of Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Johnny Depp, Chris Evans, Martin Lawrence, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler –you love for Hollywood is about to get bigger! 

This February, celebrate your ‘Love For Flix’ with Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters on &amp;flix

Mumbai: It’s that time of the year when hearts turn to mush when Mr Cupid is on busy duty and love is truly the mood of the month. And what’s a love story without a mix of romance and laughter, action and adventure, thrills and chills and the heroes and villains, isn’t it? This February 2021, &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, presents a month-long fiesta featuring your most favourite Hollywood heartthrobs with the all-new property ‘Love For Flix’. 

Come fall in love with Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters all over again airing weeknights at 9 only on &flix.

Get ready to groove to the guns, experience the bangs, laugh at the pirates, swing by the neighbourhood and stand by the guardians in &flix’s ‘Love For Flix.’ 

Featuring the who’s who of Hollywood from the likes of Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Johnny Depp, Chris Evans, Martin Lawrence, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler –you love for Hollywood is about to get bigger! In a stellar line-up of top-rated titles all through February, the property brings the best of comedy, romance, action, superheroes and more! 

Stay tuned for blockbusters like The Avengers, Thor, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Salt, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Terminator Salvation, Bad Boys II and more in store.

Love Hollywood? Love Flix.

#LeapForth into a world of unlimited possibilities and catch the biggest Hollywood blockbusters only on &flix!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
&flixLove For FlixHollywood filmsHollywood movies
Next
Story

Best romantic Bollywood movies to watch with your loved one on Valentine’s Day 2021!
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns violence in Delhi on Republic Day