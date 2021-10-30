Hotel, travel firm show honeymoon couples fake balcony-view pics, fined Rs 27,000

New Delhi: In a case of false promise ruining two couples' honeymoon, a travel firm and a hotel were forced to cough up a hefty compensation. The Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed the order in favour of the couples after it found that the travel firm allegedly showed them photos of a balcony-view room at the time of booking but did not provide the same during the stay.

A complaint was filed to the commission, by one of the couples claiming that they along with another couple had booked a honeymoon package through the firm Travel Talkies which offered them a hotel accommodation in Hotel The Humsour View, Manali. The complainant claimed that this incident has spoiled their honeymoon, the Indian Express reported.

Further, the complainant said that the travel firm showed them photos of the hotel and promised a room with a balcony view but that just turned out to be a ruse. They had booked two rooms for four adults with a booking amount of Rs 10,302 on December 15, 2020.

When the couples checked in, they were offered rooms different from the ones shown in the photos. The plea alleged that basic amenities in the room were lacking, also, the promise of a welcome drink, which was not kept.

After their complaints to the hotel went unheeded, they ended up booking abother hotel where they paid Rs 18,000 for a two-night stay and an additional expense of Rs 9,500 for a taxi to reach the other hotel.

One of the couple filed a case with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and in its order on July 5, 2021, both the travel firm and the hotel owner were summoned.

Following their no show, the court ruled that the travel firm and the Manali hotel now has to pay Rs 27,302 to the two couples for spoiling their honeymoon.