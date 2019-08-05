close

Hyderabad

Hyderabad farmer borrows money from wife to buy lottery, wins Rs 28 crore

Representational Image

A farmer from Nizamabad has won over USD 4 million (Rs 28 crore) after he purchased a lottery ticket in the UAE with the money borrowed from his wife. The cost of the lottery ticket was Rs 20,000.

Rikkala Vilas, who has returned home in Hyderabad, was the winner of a lottery worth a whopping Rs 28.43 crore in the Big Raffle draw at Dubai.

According to reports, Rikkala Vilas who hails from Nizamabad District was in the UAE for 45 days and returned from there after his visa was going to expire.

In the UAE, he was employed with a construction site and later worked as a driver. On August 3, he was informed that he has won USD 4 million.

