हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Water supply to be affected in these areas till 5 PM on December 17

The HMWSSB requested consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.   

Hyderabad: Water supply to be affected in these areas till 5 PM on December 17
Representational Image (Reuters)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that there will be no water supply in certain areas starting Wednesday (December 16, 2020) morning for 36 hours. The board informed that there will be shut down from 05.00 AM on Wednesday to 5.00 PM on Thursday. 

"To fix 600 mm dia butterfly valves, non-return valves in Phase-I pump houses at Kodandapur, Nasarlapally and Godakondla and arresting of 300 mm dia MS scour pipe leakage, replacement of damaged 300 mm dia MS air pipe Tee along with sluice valves and air valves on 2200 mm dia MS Pumping main of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-I from Kodandapur to Godakondla under O&M Division-XI," said HMWSSB.

There will be no water supply on Wednesday and short water supply on Thursday in the following areas: Miralam, Kishanbagh, Balshettyketh, Aljubail Colony, Aliabad, Hashamabad, Riyasathnagar, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Dilshukahnagar part, Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Mehaboobmansion, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Hindinagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam and Chilkalguda reservoir areas. 

The HMWSSB also requested consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hyderabad
Next
Story

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu virtually inaugurates 'Yours Truly Margazhi' festival
  • 99,32,547Confirmed
  • 1,44,096Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar addressed Krishi Sammelan in Gwalior