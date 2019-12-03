1 jawan martyred, two missing after avalanche hits Army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

At least one Indian Army jawan got killed and two went missing after an avalanche hit an Army post in the Tangdhar region of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday (December 3). Army has launched search and rescue operations to find the missing jawans. Sources told Zee Media that one jawan was successfully rescued by Army personnel. Army sources, however, said that three Army jawans are still missing.

On November 30, an Army patrol party was hit by an avalanche in southern Siachen Glacier region in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the morning, which resulted in the death of two personnel. According to reports, the Army patrol party was operating at an altitude of 18,000 feet in the southern Siachen Glacier when the tragic incident took place.

Members of the Avalanche Rescue Team were immediately rushed to the spot. Army Helicopters were also deployed to help in the rescue operation. After reaching the spot, the Avalanche Rescue Team located the patrol party and pulled out those trapped inside a thick layer of snow.

Live TV

Two Army personnel, however, succumbed inside the avalanche. Those rescued in the operation were then airlifted by helicopters to the Army Base Camp for treatment.