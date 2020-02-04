10 Delhi-bound trains running late as fog engulfs northern India

New Delhi: At least 10 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by more than 3 hours due to fog and low visibility in several parts of northern India, officials said on Tuesday.

According to northern railway officials, Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express was delayed by up to 3:45 hours while Puri-New Delhi Purshottam Express was delayed by 3 hours. Dibrugarh-Delhi In Brahmutra Mail and Howrah-New Poorva Express were delayed by 2 hours each.

Faizabad-Delhi In Faizabad Express and Sri Ganganagar Udyan Abha Toofan Express are running late by 1:30 hours each.

Trains which are delayed by an hour are Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Bhagalpur-Anandvihar Vikramshila Express, Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti and Howrah-Jaisalmer Express.