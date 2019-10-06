close

Jammu and Kashmir

10-member PDP delegation defers Monday meeting with party chief Mehbooba Mufti

The 10-member delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was scheduled to meet its detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, has now been deferred the meeting. 

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija, who now manages the former chief minister's Twitter account, posted a tweet confirming that the meeting, scheduled for Monday in Srinagar has been deferred. Mufti is under detention at Hari Nagar Palace Guest House since August 4, a day before the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, former PDP MLA and spokesperson Firdous Tak had said that PDP Jammu had decided to defer its scheduled visit of its leaders to meet PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.

On Sunday, a 15-member delegation of National Conference (NC) met party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence. The delegation went to meet the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who has been placed under arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a day after obtaining permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik. 

The NC delegation was led by party's provincial president Devender Singh Rana and included some other senior leaders of the party. News agency ANI shared a video of NC leaders Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone meeting Farooq and his wife Molly at their residence in Srinagar. The delegation will later meet Farooq's son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is currently under detention at a guest house. NC spokesperson Madan Mantoo said that the NC members decided to meet the top leadership at an emergency meeting two days ago, soon after the administration lifted the movement of party leaders.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiPDPNational Conference
