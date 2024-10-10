Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launched India’s Act East Policy (AEP) in 2014 focusing on enhancing relations with the Indo-Pacific region, particularly ASEAN countries. The policy aims to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties, and strategic partnerships through bilateral, regional, and multilateral engagement.

In the past 10 years, India has actively reshaped its foreign relations, focusing on enhancing regional cooperation and connectivity. Politically, India aims to empower ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific, strengthen the BIMSTEC initiative for Bay of Bengal collaboration, and promote the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation group to improve east-west transport links between Southeast Asia and Indo-China.

Discussion on Regional Tensions in the South China Sea and Civil War in Myanmar

It's noteworthy that during this trip, there will be discussions on regional tensions in the South China Sea and the civil war in Myanmar. ASEAN has proposed a peace plan that calls for a ceasefire and mediation among the conflicting groups in Myanmar. According to the reports, an official statement regarding the Prime Minister's visit also mentioned that there was a five-point consensus among ASEAN countries and their partners regarding the situation in Myanmar. It will be interesting to see India's stance on these issues over the next two days.

Understanding ASEAN and the East Asia Summit

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967, comprising member countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Brunei Darussalam. The East Asia Summit includes these 10 ASEAN countries along with eight partner nations: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, and the United States, with Timor-Leste serving as an observer.



Progress of the Act East Policy

Defence experts believe that India seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean through this policy. Over the past decade, India has reaped benefits, including increased investments and expanded trade with these countries. According to the reports, trade with ASEAN nations has risen from $65 billion to $120 billion over ten years, with exports also seeing significant growth.

Key Partners in the Act East Policy

India’s Act East Policy prominently includes the United States, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and ASEAN countries. The ASEAN members are Singapore, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, and Brunei. Brunei, located near crucial maritime routes linking the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, is a key partner for India as it seeks to strengthen ties.