हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID 19

100% first dose Covid 19 vaccination done for adults in Himachal Pradesh

The state health minister also said that the state would organize a special virtual event where PM Modi would interact with beneficiaries and health care workers of the state government.

100% first dose Covid 19 vaccination done for adults in Himachal Pradesh
Image for representation

Himachal Pradesh government has claimed cent per cent completion of inoculation of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. State health minister said that on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh had become the first state in the country to complete vaccination of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the 18 plus age group.

Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Health Minister of state government, said, "The state has completed the first dose of the vaccination to people of 18 plus age group with 100 per cent completion and it aims to complete the hundred per cent vaccination of both the doses by November 30, 2021."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for Covid-19 management and also in the field of vaccination, the state has been doing well right from the beginning," he said.

The state health minister also said that the state would organize a special virtual event where PM Modi would interact with beneficiaries and health care workers of the state government.

"According to the 2011 census, 4700681 people of 18 plus age group have been vaccinated. According to the state projection, the same age group is 53770820 but 5443113 people gave been vaccinated with the first dose," he added.

Minister promised that if some people would be left for the vaccination and reported, it will be investigated and everyone will be vaccinated soon.Till date, 13 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state, according to the minister.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID 19CoronavirusHimachal PradeshVaccine
Next
Story

Krishna Janmashtami: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind greet people on the occasion

Must Watch

PT53S

Taliban: No foreign national will be stopped, Afghans can also travel abroad