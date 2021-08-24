हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID19: India's homegrown mRNA vaccine found safe in early trials

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals` COVID-19 vaccine, the first homegrown mRNA-based shot, was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study.

COVID19: India&#039;s homegrown mRNA vaccine found safe in early trials
Photo Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Indian pharmaceutical firm Gennova Biopharmaceuticals` COVID-19 vaccine, the first homegrown mRNA-based shot, was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, the government said on Tuesday (August 24).

Government authorities have also approved further studies to test the vaccine`s efficacy in a larger population. Gennova plans to conduct a mid-stage study at about 10 to 15 sites and a late-stage trial at 22 to 27 sites in India.

The company`s vaccine development, partly funded by the government, will utilize the clinical trial network under the biotechnology department of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Gennova is also investing in scaling up its vaccine manufacturing capacity, the government statement added.

Its parent firm, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, filed draft papers with the market regulator for an initial public offering last week.

(With agency inputs)

