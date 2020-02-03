11th Edition of Defence Expo to begin in Lucknow on February 5

Lucknow: With leaders of around 40 countries, including Czech Republic, Mexico, United Arab Emirates and South Korea among others, participating in the event, the 11th edition of the Defence Expo in Lucknow is set to begin from February 5.

The five-day DefExpo, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in the presence of Union Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, will conclude on February 9.

The event`s theme for this year is "India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub".

The aim of the event is to bring leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide countless opportunities for the government, private manufactures and start-ups.

According to a government spokesman, the event will cover the entire spectrum of the country`s aerospace, defence and security interests.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is taking the lead role in organising the DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, said, "HAL is instrumental in organising major defence expos in the last couple of years including this edition of DefExpo-2020. HAL`s indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms will be a major attraction."

He said that HAL will display the models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoor stall.

Besides, some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine and Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology, etc., will also be displayed.

An upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction at the HAL stall.

The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be showcased in the outdoor static display area and ALH Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil, LCA Tejas will dazzle in the flying display.

The HAL plans to hold MoU signing programme, meetings with foreign delegations, seminars and conferences on diverse aerospace topics during the event.

In addition to exhibiting products and technologies and live demonstrations by the Services, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and industry will showcase the land, naval, air and internal security systems.

Meanwhile, according to official sources, the number of companies that registered themselves for participating in the DefExpo 2020 has increased to 1,000 from 702 in the last edition that was held in Chennai.

There has also been a 96 per cent jump in the booked space by exhibitors in DefExpo 2020 to over 53,000 square meters, compared to around 27,000 during the last edition.

There will be live demonstration at two locations, one of which will be at the exhibition site and the other at the Gomti river front.

Arrangements have been made to hold 19 technical and business seminars, of which 15 will be organised by various industry chambers, including the Confederation of Indian Industries, the PHD Chambers of Commerce and The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India.

The topics for these seminars will be largely futuristic and include discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things (IoTs), drones, wired warrior, etc.

Arrangements have been made for accommodating around 5,000 students from various technical colleges of the state who will be visiting the DefExpo 2020. Entry will be free for general public on February 8 and 9.

Recently, a mobile app, made exclusively for the Defence Exposition 2020, was launched by Rajnath Singh that shares all the vital information about the event from traffic advisory to live demo and other activities to look out for during the Defence Expo 2020.