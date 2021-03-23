हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh

13 people killed in bus-auto collision in Gwalior, MP govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

A road accident in Madhya Pradesh claimed 13 lives.

Representational image

New Delhi: A road accident in Madhya Pradesh claimed 13 lives after a bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. 

The state government has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident, reported news agency ANI.

(This is a developing story)

Tags:
Madhya PradeshGwalior bus accidentRoad accidentShivraj Singh Chouhan
