16-year old boy dies after coming in contact with high-tension wire in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old boy died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday (July 27, 2020).

The boy was reportedly cutting a tree when the incident took place in Bhadod village under Sijheda police station limits on Sunday.

In another incident on Sunday evening, a 60-year-old farmer was also found dead in his agricultural field in Habibpur village here.

The farmer was identified as Puran Singh and the body has been sent for post-mortem, according to Police.