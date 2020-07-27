हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzaffarnagar

16-year old boy dies after coming in contact with high-tension wire in Muzaffarnagar

A 16-year-old boy died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday (July 27, 2020).

16-year old boy dies after coming in contact with high-tension wire in Muzaffarnagar
Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old boy died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday (July 27, 2020).

The boy was reportedly cutting a tree when the incident took place in Bhadod village under Sijheda police station limits on Sunday.

In another incident on Sunday evening, a 60-year-old farmer was also found dead in his agricultural field in Habibpur village here.

The farmer was identified as Puran Singh and the body has been sent for post-mortem, according to Police.

Tags:
MuzaffarnagarUttar PradeshElectrocution
Next
Story

Designer of patches for Rafale fighter jets pilots wanted to be IAF pilot, says motivated by his heros
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return home after COVID-19 treatment in hospital