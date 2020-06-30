2 dead, four injured as gas leaks at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam

At least two people were killed and four injured due to gas leakage at Sainor Life Sciences in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in the wee hours Tuesday (June 30).

Uday Kumar, Inspector, Parwada Police Station told ANI that the injured were admitted to a private hospital. He added that the situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Kumar noted that gas has not spread anywhere else. Sources said that around 30 workers were in the factory at the time of the incident.

Andhra Pradesh CM's Office said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the accident and factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure.

This is the second incident of gas leakage in Visakhapatnam district in two months. On May 7, a major gas leak occurred in LG Polymers chemical plant causing the death of 12 people.