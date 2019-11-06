2 jawans arrested for sharing crucial information with Pakistan's ISI

In yet another case of honeytrap, two Indian soldiers have been arrested from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for leaking crucial information to Pakistan. Sources said that the two identified as Lance Nayak Ravi Verma and soldier Vichitra Bohra were honey-trapped by Pakistani spy agency ISI and they were sending important information across the border. The two jawans are currently being interrogated at Jodhpur.

IANS reported that both the jawans were arrested by intelligence officials while they were going to their village from Pokhran. It is learnt that both the jawans were honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman. Talking to IANS, Rajasthan Additional Director General Umesh Mishra said that after initial inquiry it has been found that both Ravi and Vichitra have been honey-trapped and they were sharing crucial information with the Pakistani woman via WhatsApp and Facebook.

While one jawan hails from Madhya Pradesh, the other is from Assam and the Pakistani woman was in touch with them using voice over internet protocol (VoIP) service. Sources said that the jawans shared crucial information on army deployment in Rajasthan, army equipment and other confidential details.

Lance Nayak Ravi Verma and soldier Vichitra Bohra were arrested in a joint action by CBI and IB teams. Both of them were posted in Pokhran.