2 members of Khalistan Zindabad Force wanted in sedition case arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested two members of the banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force on Saturday. According to the police, the accused, Inderjeet Gill and Jaspal Singh, are wanted in a sedition case registered at a police station in Punjab's Moga, as per a news report by ANI.

They have been booked for raising the Khalistan flag on the eve of Independence Day at District Collector office in Moga. Cases have been filed under 121/121A/124A/153A/153B sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 2 of The Prevention of Insult to National Honor Act 1971.

Punjab Police has been informed and they are on the way to take custody of the accused in their case, Delhi Police said.

The two were nabbed by the Delhi Police after receiving a tip-off about two members of Khalistan Zindabad Force arriving in Delhi to commit some anti-national activities.

A trap was laid near Shani Mandir GT Karnal road and after a small chase the two were overpowered. Upon questioning their identities were revealed as Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh.

During the detailed interrogation, it is revealed that Inderjeet is a 10th class dropout who worked as a driver at Rauli, Punjab. Since his early years, he had a radical set of mind bent towards pro-Khalistan movement.

Inderjeet subscribed to YouTube channel namely "Sikhs For Justice" recently on the insistance of his maternal uncle. He further disclosed that one person namely Rana from the US and one other person delivered lectures on the channel Sikhs For Justice delivering Anti-India preachings.

Also, it was revealled that Rana had declared a reward of 2,500 dollars for waving the Khalistan flag and for tearing the Indian flag at Moga and a reward of 1,25,000 dollars for doing the same on the Red Fort and other historical buildings.