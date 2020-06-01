2 Pakistan High Commission officials caught in Delhi for spying linked to Pakistan Army: Sources

Two officials and a driver of Delhi's Pakistan High Commission caught on charges of spying by Indian authorities on Sunday (May 31) were actually linked to Pakistan Army, sources said. The three were caught red-handed from New Delhi's Karol Bagh in a joint operation of Military Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau and Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Sources told Zee Media that the two officers identified as Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain started working in the visa section of the high commission as per a secret plan of Pakistan's ISI. The third person started working as a driver as directed by the ISI.

Abid and Tahir used to identify themselves as clerk of Indian Army and used to claim that they were posted in Indian Army's Central Board Post Office in Delhi to collect confidential information.

The three spies were paid a huge amount of money by ISI every month for their nefarious anti-India activities. They were tasked by the ISI to collect confidential information related to the deployment of Indian forces along the border and about the arms and ammunition of Indian Army.

It is learnt that the two officers of Pakistan High Commission had succeeded in forging ties with some junior jawans of India Army and were looking for opportunities to trap them in order to get confidential information from them.

The two Pakistani High Commission officers had assumed fake Indian identities too as the Indian authorities recovered a fake Aadhaar card by the name of Nasir Gotam, resident of Geeta colony from them. Also, two Apple iPhone and Rs 15,000 in cash was recovered from them by the authorities.

The two officials, Abid, aged 42 and Tahir Khan, aged 44 had come in a Pakistani diplomatic car. Details reveal that the Pakistan high commission was in the process of selling the car.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement that India lodged has strong protest in the matter and Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche.

Meanwhile, Pakistan rejected the allegations leveled against its staff members as baseless and condemned the act of declaring them as Persona Non Grata and called it a 'a negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign'.