200-300 terrorists active in Kashmir, 500 receiving training in camps at PoK: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Srinagar: Around 200-300 terrorists are still active in the newly-formed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and at least 500 of them are receiving training from terror camps set up in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command of the Army, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh said on Friday.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the annual Sangam Festival at Bhaderwah University in Jammu in Doda district, Lt Gen Singh said, "Today itself in Pakistan they are running terrorist infrastructure and terrorist camps in PoK and according to inputs approximately 500 militants are getting training in multiple camps there and as for valley is concerned 200 to 300 militants are active here."

Lt Gen Singh further assured that the armed forces have maintained a strong pressure along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border (IB) to prevent any attempts of infiltration into the Indian side due to which they are running short of ammunition.

A tight vigil is being maintained along the LoC and IB which had led to frustration among the terrorists and in their desperation, they are resorting to using drones to drop the ammunition and have recently attacked SPOs and snatched their guns and other soft targets, the GOC-in-C Northern Command said.

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh had confirmed the presence of 200-300 active terrorists in the Kashmir valley.

The DGP had said that a huge number of ceasefire violations are taking place in the districts of Uri, Rajauri, Poonch and several other areas of Jammu and Kashmir by the Pakistani Army. DGP Singh revealed that increased attempts at ceasefire violations along the LoC is Pakistan's nefarious ploy to push a greater number of infiltrators across the boundary and into the Indian side.

DGP Singh had further assured that India's anti-infiltration grid protecting the border areas is very strong and has foiled several attempts of infiltration by terrorists in the past.

Further, reiterating India's commitment to restore normalcy in the Kashmir Valley following the revocation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, DGP Dilbagh Singh said that current situation in the regions of Jammu, Leh and Kargil is "very peaceful", and it has started to get better in Kashmir as well.