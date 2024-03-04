With only a few days left for the Lok Sabha polls announcement, the Congress and the BJP are finalizing their poll strategy to woo the voters. While the BJP made its poll strategy very much clear during this year's interim budget, the Congress has appeared to have taken a leaf out of that to counter the saffron party's strategy. In the interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government's focus is on 'GYAN' - 'Gareeb (Poor), Youth, Annadata (Farmers) and Naari (Women).

Congress Opts For 'GYAN'+P

The grand old party appears to have taken a leaf out of the BJP's 'GYAN' plan. The Congress party in its manifesto meeting discussed the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha Polls it was decided that the focus will be on Gareeb (Poor), Youth, Annadata (Farmers), Naari (Women) and Picchde (Backward classes). The party will promise several game-changer schemes for these sections of society. The Congress has also decided to put a special emphasis on youth voters and will use Artificial Intelligence to woo them.

Countering BJP's Political Might

The biggest challenge for the Congress is to counter the BJP's political might. The BJP is way ahead of Congress in terms of funds and social media strategy. Also, the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi works as an icing on the cake for the BJP whereas the Congress will have to find a way out to defeat the BJP. The BJP also has a very strong booth-level cadre which Congress lacks in many states.

Alliance Trouble - BJP vs Congress

While the BJP is having alliance trouble in Punjab and Tamil Nadu, the Congress is facing issues in states like West Bengal and Kerala. The BJP's defeat in Punjab and Tamil Nadu may not bother it much but if Congress fails to resolve its seat-sharing issue in Bengal and Kerala, its tally in the Lok Sabha may certainly take a hit.