2,17,554 coronavirus tests conducted by ICMR till 9 PM April 13, says ICMR

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 9,341 till 9 PM on Monday. According to the ICMR, a total of 2,17,554 samples from 2,02,551 individuals have been tested in the country as of 9 pm on April 13.

“9341 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India,” it said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 10,363, including 8988 active cases, 1035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Tuesday, the last day of the three-week lockdown for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid expectations that he will extend the emergency protocol until at least the end of April and move, in a limited way, to restart the economy by selectively easing curbs on the industry.

Hours before the PM’s speech, India went past a bleak milestone on Monday as the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000, with the infections doubling over six days.