हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

29 school students test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal's Nadia district

The students are currently under home isolation and the district authorities are monitoring their situation. 

29 school students test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal&#039;s Nadia district
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: 29 school students in West Bengal's Nadia district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials informed on Thursday (December 23, 2021). 

As per the latest reports, 13 male and 16 female students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kalyani have contracted the virus. The students are currently under home isolation and the district authorities are monitoring their situation. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusWest BengalschoolNadia
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh to be drone manufacturing hub, companies lined up, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Must Watch

PT1M56S

Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat hints at leaving politics through tweet