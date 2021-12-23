29 school students test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal's Nadia district

New Delhi: 29 school students in West Bengal's Nadia district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials informed on Thursday (December 23, 2021).
As per the latest reports, 13 male and 16 female students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kalyani have contracted the virus. The students are currently under home isolation and the district authorities are monitoring their situation.
