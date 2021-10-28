हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

32 students test positive for COVID-19 at a school in Karnataka’s Kodagu

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr BC Satish visited the school premises in Galibeedu and took the stock of the situation there on Thursday. 

32 students test positive for COVID-19 at a school in Karnataka's Kodagu
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: As many as 32 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Galibeedu village near Madikeri, Kodagu in Karnataka. The officials said that the students belong to classes 9 to 12. 

Earlier in the day, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr BC Satish visited the school premises in Galibeedu and took the stock of the situation there. According to an ANI report, all students are asymptomatic and are being observed.

The district use to initially report eight to 10 COVID-19 cases, but the daily count now has increased to about 30.

As students of the school developed cold, cough symptoms since over a week, 270 of them were tested, of which 22 were infected. Another 10 students tested positive in the tests conducted later. All students have been quarantined and the school is sealed.

ALSO READ | India reports 16,156 new COVID-19 cases, 733 deaths in last 24 hours

The entire staff of 40 members have also been tested. The health department has asked people not to panic and stated that it is not connected with a third wave. District Health Officer (DHO) Venkatesh said all students who tested positive were asymptomatic.

"The principal has been informed to contact us, in case the students develop symptoms of fever and suffocation. Students are also briefed on what they have to do. I have visited the residential hostel and we are monitoring the situation," he stated.

(With Agency inputs)

