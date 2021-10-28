32 students test positive for COVID-19 at a school in Karnataka’s Kodagu

New Delhi: As many as 32 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Galibeedu village near Madikeri, Kodagu in Karnataka. The officials said that the students belong to classes 9 to 12.

Earlier in the day, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr BC Satish visited the school premises in Galibeedu and took the stock of the situation there. According to an ANI report, all students are asymptomatic and are being observed.

Karnataka: Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr BC Satish visits a school in Galibeedu where 32 students tested positive for #COVID19. All students are asymptomatic and are being observed. pic.twitter.com/IoSKUkbTIB — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

The district use to initially report eight to 10 COVID-19 cases, but the daily count now has increased to about 30.

As students of the school developed cold, cough symptoms since over a week, 270 of them were tested, of which 22 were infected. Another 10 students tested positive in the tests conducted later. All students have been quarantined and the school is sealed.

The entire staff of 40 members have also been tested. The health department has asked people not to panic and stated that it is not connected with a third wave. District Health Officer (DHO) Venkatesh said all students who tested positive were asymptomatic.

"The principal has been informed to contact us, in case the students develop symptoms of fever and suffocation. Students are also briefed on what they have to do. I have visited the residential hostel and we are monitoring the situation," he stated.

(With Agency inputs)

