India reports 16,156 new COVID-19 cases, 733 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India logged 16,156 new COVID-19 cases which pushed the total tally to 3,42,31,809, as per Union Health ministry data on Thursday (October 28).

With 733 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 4,56,386. The active coronavirus infections in the country have declined to 1,60,989, the lowest in 243 days, the ministry added.

COVID19 | India reports 16,156 new cases, 733 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,60,989: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/7RCXC5xQqx — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

The daily spike in fresh COVID-19 infections has been below 30,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 123 consecutive days now.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was reported at 98.20 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

India had reported 13,451 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 585 fatalities as per Health ministry data on Wednesday.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested for coronavirus up to October 27 reached 60,44,98,405, out of which 12,90,900 samples were tested on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

