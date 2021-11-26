33 school kids, fully vaccinated staff member, test positive for COVID in Bengaluru school

Bengaluru: 33 students and one staff member, who was fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 at Bengaluru’s The International School, ANI reported. All the patients have been isolated and are asymptomatic.

Out of all the students who tested positive, two were taken by their parents to Nagpur and Hyderabad owing to which the cross-state notification has been sent, said the District Health Officer.

The authorities have conducted an RT-PCR COVID test on all of the 297 students as well as the 200 teachers and staff members of the concerned school following the outbreak. The test results of another 174 students and staff members are awaited, reported Times Now.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported from Bengaluru, 12 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Spurthy College of Nursing in Marasur.

All the students are from the first year batch of BSC. Out of all the patients, 9 have been isolated in the hostel while two left for home in Kerala and one in Mumbai, ANI reported quoting District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban

