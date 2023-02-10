40 Kerala Revenue Officials Go On Mass Pleasure Trip, Action Soon

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (IANS) Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Friday assured to take tough action against 42 revenue officials attached to the Konni Taluk office in Pathanamthitta district for going on mass leave.

The employees, according to reports, have gone on a pleasure trip.

The matter came to light on Friday when numerous people came to the local Taluk office for different works. It was found out the office has a strength of 63, but only 21 officials were present while the rest were on leave of which only 19 had applied for leave.

The local CPI-M legislator, K.U. Jenish Kumar, also reached the spot and seeing the situation, called up the Tahasildar and gave him a dressing down.

Following the intervention of Kumar, Revenue Minister Rajan told the media that the district collector has been asked to ubmit a detailed report on this count.

"Once we get the report, those who have erred will have to face the consequence as this is not acceptable," said Rajan.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)