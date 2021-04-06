हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi accident

50-year-old man dies in Delhi after a portion of under-construction bridge collapses

A 50-year-old man died after an under-construction pool gator collapsed in Ashok Park, police said on Tuesday (April 6). 

50-year-old man dies in Delhi after a portion of under-construction bridge collapses
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man died after an under-construction pool gator collapsed in Ashok Park, police said on Tuesday (April 6). 

A cement-cum-iron girder installed between two pillars of an under-construction bridge fell on four trucks in Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi.

“The incident took place on Monday night when the victim, identified as Ram Bahadur, was sleeping in one of the trucks,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam.

ALSO READ: CRPF receives mail threatening to kill Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath

Bahadur was a resident of Ashoka Park and used to work as a watchman guarding parked trucks at night, said police.

Even though the incident happened at night, the officials received a call at 8.48 am on Tuesday, after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A Disaster Management Team, along with police and CAT ambulance, reached the spot and the body was taken out of the debris. 

