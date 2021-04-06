CRPF receives mail threatening to kill Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has received an email threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to media reports, the email was sent to CRPF’s Mumbai head office a few days back, it emerged on Tuesday morning. According to the inputs, the email threatens to carry out attacks at places of worship and important installations.

The e-mail threatens to "eliminate" Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah by suicide attacks.

The threatening mail, the source of which is being probed, said that "they are 11 suicide bombers" who will eliminate Yogi Adityanath and HM Amit Shah.

In a related development, Amit Shah has asserted that the Central government will intensify the fight against Naxals.

Addressing CRPF personnel during his visit to the Basguda CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh`s Bijapur district two days after a deadly attack by the home-grown rebels, Shah said, "Our jawans fought with immense courage. Be assured that the sacrifices of your colleagues will not go in vain, have faith in the Government of India and the Chhattisgarh government."

"When a friend leaves us and goes we do feel sad. But the poor people of this area are devoid of development due to the issue of Naxalism. We welcome those who want to surrender and come to us but we`ll have no option if you have weapons in hands," the Home Minister said.

This is not the first time that a letter threatening to kill both the senior BJP leaders has come to the fore.

It is important to mention here that in January this year, UP Police emergency service 'Dial 112' had received a message threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath with an AK-47 rifle within 24 hours.

In November, the Dial 112 service had received a similar message on WhatsApp threatening to kill the state’s chief minister. The police had then arrested a minor from Agra in connection with the case.

Live TV