7 Killed As Car Collided Into Trailer Truck In Gujarat's Sabarkantha
The car, with several people inside, was on its way to Ahmedabad when it crashed into the back of a trailer moving ahead on the highway.
Gujarat: Seven people lost their lives, and one was critically injured when a speeding car collided with a trailer truck near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday morning, according to police reports.
The car, en route from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad, struck the trailer from behind on a national highway, Himatnagar police confirmed. Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel stated that all seven car passengers were killed in the crash.
(This is a developing story)
