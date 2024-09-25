Gujarat: Seven people lost their lives, and one was critically injured when a speeding car collided with a trailer truck near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday morning, according to police reports.

VIDEO | Gujarat: At least seven people were killed in a car-trailer collision in Himmatnagar earlier today. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/AHFD24fJl2 September 25, 2024

#WATCH | Sabarkantha, Gujarat | A car collided with a heavy vehicle in Himmatnagar. The police and fire department present at the spot. Injuries and casualties feared. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kHGz5tkl30 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

The car, en route from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad, struck the trailer from behind on a national highway, Himatnagar police confirmed. Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel stated that all seven car passengers were killed in the crash.

(This is a developing story)