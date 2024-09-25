Advertisement
CAR ACCIDENT

7 Killed As Car Collided Into Trailer Truck In Gujarat's Sabarkantha

The car, with several people inside, was on its way to Ahmedabad when it crashed into the back of a trailer moving ahead on the highway.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Car Accident In Gujarat

Gujarat: Seven people lost their lives, and one was critically injured when a speeding car collided with a trailer truck near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday morning, according to police reports.

The car, en route from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad, struck the trailer from behind on a national highway, Himatnagar police confirmed. Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel stated that all seven car passengers were killed in the crash.

(This is a developing story)

