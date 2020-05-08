हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

8-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj

The girl later narrated the incident to her family members, who registered a complaint in this regard with police.

8-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Maharajganj
Representational Image

Maharajganj: An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Kolhi area here, police said on Friday (May 8). The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was playing outside her house. The accused -- Vikram, who lives nearby, took her to his place on some pretext and allegedly raped her, they said.

The girl later narrated the incident to her family members, who registered a complaint in this regard with police.

The accused was arrested by the police and the girl has been sent for medical check-up, police said. 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMaharajganjCoronavirusCOVID-19lockdown
Next
Story

Three new COVID-19 cases emerge in Assam, tally rises to 56
  • 56,342Confirmed
  • 1,886Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M24S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, May 08, 2020