Fire

80 shops in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk gutted by massive fire

(Credits: IANS)

New Delhi: At least 80 shops were gutted after a massive blaze broke out in Delhi`s Chandni Chowk area on Thursday (January 6, 2022), a fire department official said.

A call about the fire at the Lajpat Rai market was received at around 4.35 a.m., the official said.

Initially, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and later six more were sent. To reach the site, the fire officials faced a tough time due to the narrow lanes.

A team of senior police personnel was also sent to the spot to assist the fire officials. The Centralised Accident & Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance was also called for the rescue operation.

"Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. The fire was brought under control by 8 a.m.," the fire official said.

The official said that a short circuit might have caused the fire and damage to property is being ascertained.

The Delhi Police said that the total loss due to fire can go in crores, adding that statements of all shopowners were being recorded.

