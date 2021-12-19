Delhi police personnel to get weekly off in new rosters

New Delhi: Policemen at the inspector level in Dwarka district of the national capital will now be able to avail weekly offs.

According to an order by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary -- SHOs, Inspector (Law & Order) and Inspector Investigation posted at the Dwarka district would avail a weekly rest day as per a newly created roster.

Choudhary, in the order, said the roster has been designed in such a way to ensure that on any day, any subdivision should have the presence of at least two SHOs so that in case of any law and order or critical legal or policing situation, the same can be handled effectively.

He said on the pretext of any emergency situation in a police station of a subdivision, there would be minimal chances of the rest being cancelled at the last moment.

"Nevertheless the above weekly rest would only stand cancelled if the ACP subdivision recommends for the same and the undersigned evaluates that the recommendation of the cancellation of the weekly rest is completely unavoidable," the order read.

There are four subdivisions in the Dwarka district and one Operations Unit. The Cyber Cell Police Station`s SHO, which comes under the Operations Unit, will get a rest day every Sunday.

Similarly, in the 11 police stations under the 4 subdivisions, the SHOs, Inspector (Law & Order) and Inspector Investigation, will get the weekly offs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

