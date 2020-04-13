895 people arrested in Kolkata for lockdown violation

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested 895 people in a span of 24 hours since 5 pm of Sunday for defying the lockdown order imposed by the government in its attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior police officer said.

The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during naka-checking and patrolling across the metropolis, the officer said on Monday.

The 895 people were arrested from various parts of the city.

Requesting people to strictly adhere to the lockdown order, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma had earlier directed officers to take strong legal action against those found violating the norms.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged the state government to pay heed to the Centre's warnings against "gradual dilution" of lockdown, and said officials should be held accountable for their lapses, if any.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had last week flagged concerns over "gradual dilution" of the shutdown order in West Bengal, and asked the state to take necessary action to ensure strict adherence of social distancing norms, following reports of alleged violation in Murshidabad and Siliguri.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state so far stood at 122 on Sunday, the state government said, even though the Union health ministry on Monday has put the figure at 152.