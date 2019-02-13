96 jawans of Central Armed Police Forces committed suicide in 2018: MHA report

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a report revealed on Wednesday that 96 jawans of Central Armed Police Forces committed suicide due to various reasons in 2018. The report says that in the past three years, 90 suicides were reported in 2016 and 121 suicides reported in 2017.

"Improvement of working conditions of CAPFs is a constant endeavour and instructions in this regard are issued by the Ministry as when required. The issue is also reviewed by the government from time to time in consultation with professional agencies while Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) conducted a study into the factors that cause stress," said MoS (Home) Kiren Rinku in his reply to Rajya Sabha.

The measures to check on work stress and curb suicides include considering choice postings as far as possible after the concerned personnel has served in sensitive and demanding areas. Regular interaction of officers with troops to find out and redress their grievances is also increasingly being undertaken. Duty hours are being regulated to ensure adequate rest and relief while living conditions of the troops are being improved to include recreational entertainment, sports and communication facilities. Providing family accommodation is also considered where possible.