हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

96 police personnel, including 15 officers, found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra so far

A least 96 police personnel including 15 officers have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra till now, an official said on Saturday (April 25). 

96 police personnel, including 15 officers, found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra so far
ANI photo

Mumbai: A least 96 police personnel including 15 officers have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra till now, an official said on Saturday (April 25). 

According to the official, among 96 police personnel, at least three police officers and four policemen have recovered from infection and have been discharged from hospitals. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 6,817, including 301 deaths, according to the State public health department on Saturday. The department said that 394 new positive cases and 18 deaths were reported in the State in the last 24 hours.

Tags:
MumbaiMaharashtraPolicemenMumbai PoliceMaharashtra policeThaneDharavi
Next
Story

Panic buying grips Chennai, 4 other Tamil Nadu cities after complete lockdown announcement
Corona Meter
  • 24942Confirmed
  • 5210Discharged
  • 779Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M11S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day