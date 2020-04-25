96 police personnel, including 15 officers, found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra so far

Mumbai: A least 96 police personnel including 15 officers have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra till now, an official said on Saturday (April 25).

According to the official, among 96 police personnel, at least three police officers and four policemen have recovered from infection and have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 6,817, including 301 deaths, according to the State public health department on Saturday. The department said that 394 new positive cases and 18 deaths were reported in the State in the last 24 hours.