हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

9,742 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh's total to 3.16 lakh

In the past 24 hours, the East Godavari district that is the worst-hit district across Andhra reported the most number of cases - 1,399.

9,742 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh&#039;s total to 3.16 lakh
File Photo (ANI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) reported 9,742 fresh COVID-19 infections that took the state's total tally to 3.16 lakh.

As per the latest health bulletin, the total tally has now jumped to 3,16,003.

There were 8,061 COVID-19 recoveries in the state, while 86 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday conducted 57,685 COVID-19 tests, stated the health bulletin.

State's active cases increased to 86,725, while the death count now stands at 2,906.

The total number of recoveries by Wednesday morning rose to 2,23,477

In the past 24 hours, the East Godavari district that is the worst-hit district across Andhra reported the most number of cases - 1,399, followed by Anantapur at 1,123.

West Godavari (919), Visakhapatnam (835), Chittoor (830), Kurnool (794) and SPS Nellore (755) were the other districts to report a large number of confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

Andhra has so far tested 30,19,296 COVID-19 samples, according to the latest health bulletin.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCOVID-19Andhra Pradesh
Next
Story

National Recruitment Agency to be boon for youngsters, will boost transparency: PM Narendra Modi
  • 27,67,273Confirmed
  • 52,889Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M9S

ED raids on different locations of Tablighi Jamaat across the country