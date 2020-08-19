9,742 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh's total to 3.16 lakh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) reported 9,742 fresh COVID-19 infections that took the state's total tally to 3.16 lakh.

As per the latest health bulletin, the total tally has now jumped to 3,16,003.

There were 8,061 COVID-19 recoveries in the state, while 86 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday conducted 57,685 COVID-19 tests, stated the health bulletin.

State's active cases increased to 86,725, while the death count now stands at 2,906.

The total number of recoveries by Wednesday morning rose to 2,23,477

In the past 24 hours, the East Godavari district that is the worst-hit district across Andhra reported the most number of cases - 1,399, followed by Anantapur at 1,123.

West Godavari (919), Visakhapatnam (835), Chittoor (830), Kurnool (794) and SPS Nellore (755) were the other districts to report a large number of confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

Andhra has so far tested 30,19,296 COVID-19 samples, according to the latest health bulletin.