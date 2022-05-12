Paydeer has been a lifeline for the people of Rajasthan in just one years of its set-up in Jaipur in 2021. This Fintech Company founded by Vinod Parihar seems to be the perfect solution for all the financial transactions for people who find it hard to travel to far-flung places just to get their work done. It is now possible with just a click on your device. Paydeer is an online digital financial service that opens a new door of opportunities for those who want to associate with it and earn income. They are given a chance to be distributors, retailers or have local shops provide Paydeer service to nearby areas. You can also check out some of the images below to see what your store will look like after a Paydeer association.

Many of you will be interested in joining after reading this article. However, currently, these services are only available to the people of Rajasthan. Paydeer wishes to expand its services across the country and provide convenient, reliable services to all the citizens who want to avail themselves. With more 550 distributors who contribute to Paydeer along with 20,000 and more retailers who have joined from 33 districts in Rajasthan we eager to get more people in board in the coming years and empower people financially. We not only touched the urban and semi-urban regions of the state, but Paydeer has gone into the most rural areas with our services to get people connected to the digital movement with our start-up, which has been awarded several laurels. We have been mentioned in several print, broadcast and social media articles that have given the impetus to be known for our work and reach out to people.

Paydeer’s financial services aren’t just restricted to banking services. Paydeer has constantly worked hard to restructure its services to provide the best to customers who avail the benefits as they deem fit. Moreover, every other financial transaction can now be possible by booking a reservation for your travel, which may be by air, rail, or road. You can your utility bills not just that but avail loans, buy vehicle insurance, send money through DMR, get a Pan Card, receive AEPS, BBPS, M-POS and much more. You will be surprised you can now have a mini-ATM at your locality to draw money when required. Recharging your mobile or DTH subscription is now possible with the help of Paydeer. We have also developed personal bonding with our customers to make every service fit their needs.

Those who want to be part of the Paydeer family and get a Paydeer store are anxious to know the benefits that they could get by being part of the digital financial service. It’s, in fact, a lot more than just earning extra income in the form of commission. You will be given direct access to Paydeer and be able to provide its services to the people of your locality. In time you will also reap the benefits of being associated with us, and you will be compensated for your patronage with more benefits.

You could easily contact us and be part of the revolution Paydeer has brought about in digital financial services in Rajasthan by reaching out to us on 8130802300 or messaging us on our website mentioned here.

(Brand Desk Content)