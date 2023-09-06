New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a lot of work to do before the G20 Summit as he flies to Jakarta on Wednesday night to attend the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit. He presided over a meeting of the Council of Ministers and a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning. He will continue to have meetings till 7:30 pm, news agency ANI said citing government sources. "The Prime Minister will board the flight to Indonesia at 8 pm, spend about 7 hours in the air and arrive in Jakarta at 3 am IST on September 7," ANI quoted sources as saying.

He will leave for the venue of the ASEAN-India Summit at 7 am. He will then join the East Asia Summit at 8.45 am IST, the sources said. Right after the meeting, PM Modi will head to the airport and take off for Delhi at 11:45 am, the sources said. They added that he is expected to reach Delhi around 6:45 pm.

The ASEAN-India Summit will be the first one since India-ASEAN relations were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. The Summit will assess the progress of India-ASEAN relations and plan the future direction of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit would offer an opportunity for Leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to share their views on issues of regional and global importance. On September 8, PM Modi will have important bilateral meetings with three countries, including with US President Joe Biden, the sources said. The G20 meeting will take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be the final outcome of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the end of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon.