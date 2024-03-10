NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

'AAP Fighting BJP's Adharma': Arvind Kejriwal Draws Mahabharata Analogy In Kurukshetra

Arvind Kejriwal compared Lok Sabha Polls to Mahabharata and said AAP represents 'Dharma' against BJP’s 'Adharma' in Kurukshetra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha Elections on the horizon, political parties are intensifying their campaign efforts. Leaders from various parties are holding large rallies and addressing massive crowds in a bid to sway voters. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has joined the fray, embarking on a tour to drum up support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the elections. Today, he took the stage at a public rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana, where he launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his address, Kejriwal drew parallels to the epic battle between the Pandavas and Kauravas depicted in the Hindu scripture, the Mahabharata. He framed the AAP's electoral contest against the BJP as a struggle between 'Dharma' (righteousness) and 'Adharma' (wrongdoing).

He further said that, as Kauravas had everything including money, military, and power to fight the war, similarly, the BJP has central agencies like CBI, ED, and IB at its disposal, but AAP has only Dharma to fight these elections.

"It is the fight between 'dharma' and 'adharma'. We know that the Pandavas won, but the Kauravas had everything... the Pandavas had Lord Krishna with them. What do we have with us? We are also very small, but we have Lord Krishna with us. Today, they (BJP) have all the power, be it IB, CBI, ED, and everything else. We have only our 'dharma' with us, and this is the fight of 'dharma' and 'adharma'," said Kejriwal.

Delhi CM further appealed to the people of Kurukshetra to not repeat the mistake of choosing the PM with general elections but rather elect an MP that would work for the prosperity of the constituency.

"Don't make a mistake this time. Don't get trapped in electing the Prime Minister; vote to elect your MPs. Elect an MP that works for you during tough times," said Arvind Kejriwal.

