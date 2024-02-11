AAP Gives Another Heartburn To Congress Over Delhi Seat-Sharing; Check What CM Arvind Kejriwal Said

As the Lok Sabha Election draws nearer, the Congress party finds itself grappling with escalating crises as its allies from the I.N.D.I.A bloc begin to distance themselves. With just under two months left until the polls, disagreements over seat-sharing within the INDIA alliance are driving parties away from the grand old party. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now hinted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may contest all seven seats in the upcoming LS polls.

Kejriwal's surprising statement comes when he has already announced on Saturday that his party will contest alone all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and Chandigarh. Categorically signalling that there will be no alliance with the Congress in the state, Kejriwal said that the party will announce candidates for all 14 seats in the next 10-15 days.

Speaking in Tarn Taran, Punjab, on Sunday, Kejriwal announced that the people of Delhi have resolved to allocate all seven seats to AAP. He highlighted recent actions by the Punjab government against the ration mafia and the provision of free electricity as indicators of their dedication to governance.

Kejriwal criticized the Modi government for withholding over Rs 8,000 crore from the Punjab government, hampering progress in both Punjab and Delhi. He emphasized that despite obstacles, his administration continues to work diligently for the people. The CM also accused the BJP of attempting to discredit AAP out of fear, asserting that AAP's growing influence poses a threat to the BJP's dominance.

Highlighting AAP's achievements, Kejriwal noted the historic purchase of a private power plant at a significantly reduced cost, a move aimed at providing affordable electricity to Delhi residents. He defended his administration's intentions, asserting that the purchase was made to benefit the public, not for personal gain.

Kejriwal's remarks underscored AAP's growing prominence in national politics, with the party's success in Delhi and Punjab elections serving as evidence of its increasing support base. He warned the BJP against underestimating AAP's potential, suggesting that continued growth could lead to an AAP government at the center.