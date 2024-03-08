AAP Launches Lok Sabha Poll Campaign; Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Stalling Delhi Govt Schemes

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today launched the AAP's Lok Sabha poll campaign from the national capital. Unveiling the campaign, the AAP gave the slogan 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Dilli hogi aur khush haal' (Delhi can be more prosperous only if there is Kejriwal in Parliament). The Aam Aadmi Party's poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections comes after the party sealed a seat-sharing deal with the Congress. As per the seat-sharing deal, the AAP will contest 4 seats and the Congress 3 in Delhi.

Addressing the media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP government is fighting against the BJP and the central agencies. He said that the BJP through the Delhi LG tried to stop all welfare schemes of the AAP government but none of the seven MPs raised a voice against it. "Identify those who are stopping your work and the development of Delhi, and punish them for their wrongdoings this time. Give your blessings this time to your son who always takes care of your family and always protects you from these people," appealed Kejriwal to the voters.

Delhi and Punjab are ruled by AAP and these are the only two states that have free electricity supply, he said. "They hate you because you elected and brought an ordinary man to power in Delhi. They demolished Mohalla Clinics with bulldozers, they stopped door-to-door ration delivery scheme, tests and medicines in hospitals," said Kejriwal.

The AAP will fight the general election in collaboration with INDIA bloc partner Congress under a seat-sharing arrangement it has struck with it in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. In Punjab, however, both parties have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently.

The AAP has also received two constituencies - Bharuch, Jamnagar – in Gujarat and Kurukshetra in Haryana under the seat-sharing deal with Congress. Separately, AAP has also declared its candidates from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.