AAP Minister Atishi Hospitalised During Hunger Strike Over Delhi's Water Crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) informed that the minister has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital's emergency ICU. Atishi started her hunger strike on June 21

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AAP Minister Atishi Hospitalised During Hunger Strike Over Delhi's Water Crisis

Delhi Water Minister Atishi was admitted to the hospital early Tuesday after her health deteriorated as a result of her indefinite fast to demand water for the national capital during the ongoing crisis, according to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. In a post on 'X', the party informed that the minister has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital's emergency ICU. Atishi started her hunger strike on June 21.

"Water Minister Atishi's health deteriorates. Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalization. She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water. She's been admitted in the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery," Aam Aadmi Party said in a X post.

Atishi claims that Delhi has received 100 MGD less in the last three weeks. She stated that the 100 MGD reduction in water has resulted in a shortage affecting 28 lakh people in Delhi. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena stated after meeting with a delegation of AAP leaders on Sunday that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured him that his state will look into providing additional water to the city.

