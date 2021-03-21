AAP MP cites rising COVID-19 cases, asks for adjournment of Parliament session

New Delhi: AAP MP N D Gupta wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urging for sine die adjournment of Parliament session in view of rising coronavirus cases.

The request comes in the backdrop of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla testing positive for COVID-19.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that there is alarming rise in corona cases nearing a peak situation again nationwide, it is requested to adjourn the Parliament Session as a precautionary measure for safety of Respected Members and the Staff," Gupta said in the letter.

Birla (58) tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 19. He was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre for observation the next day.

"My request stand supported by the fact that average age of members of the house being 62 years mostly consisting of senior citizens and recent news of Speaker of Lok Sabha reported COVID positive.

In facts and circumstances, it is well in public interest to reconsider the decision of conducting the proceedings of the House henceforth. I may remind further that previous sessions were also adjourned sine die under similar circumstances," Gupta added.

"My humble request would be to adjourn the House sine die," the AAP MP said in his letter.

The session is scheduled to conclude on April 8.

