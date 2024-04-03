AAP MP Sanjay Singh To Walk Out Of Jail Today, Told To Submit His Passport

New Delhi: Half a year after his detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the Delhi excise policy case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh is set to be released from Tihar jail, a day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. As part of the bail terms, a Delhi court stipulated that Singh must notify the investigating officer (IO) of his location should he venture outside the National Capital Region (NCR). The Apex Court clarified that Sanjay Singh's release will be subject to conditions determined by the trial court.

Meanwhile, the court acknowledged that Sanjay Singh is permitted to carry on with his political engagements. However, his legal representative argued, stating that he would need to campaign in various locations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Replying to which, the court declared that in such circumstances, if he must depart from the National Capital Region, he must provide the IO with a comprehensive schedule and keep his location tracking activated.

He will refrain from tampering with evidence, furnish his mobile number to the IO, cooperate with the investigation, and adhere to the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court. Also, Singh has been instructed by the court to surrender his passport.

When ordering his release, the Supreme Court mandated that he refrain from commenting on his involvement in the current case. However, on Wednesday, Singh's legal representative clarified that while he cannot discuss solely his role, he is permitted to discuss the roles of others.

Following his release on bail, the AAP leader underwent a routine examination at Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Hospital. He has since been discharged from the hospital. Singh's mother and son visited him at the hospital on Wednesday. In a statement to ANI, Singh's wife, Anita Singh, expressed that celebrations will continue until the release of all others from detention.

Singh was detained on October 4, 2023, with the Enforcement Directorate accusing businessman Dinesh Arora, a co-accused turned approver in the excise policy case, of providing Rs 2 crore in cash to Singh. He became the third AAP leader to be arrested in the case, following former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also arrested in the same case, was remanded to Tihar jail on April 1.